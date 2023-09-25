Shaker Heights road rage quickly turns into stabbing

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An argument between drivers quickly turned into a stabbing Monday afternoon, according to Shaker Heights police.

Police said around 1:29 p.m. Monday received a report of a disagreement between drivers in the 20000 block of South Woodland Road.

Moments later, police said they received an update that there were two victims who had been stabbed.

Officers also reported learning that the suspect had fled in an Acura.

Responding officers and EMS personnel found the victims, a 56-year-old Euclid man and his son, a 27-year-old Cleveland Heights man, and transported them to nearby hospitals.

Police said officers used witness information to share a description of the suspect’s car with neighboring jurisdictions, leading Cleveland Heights police to stop the Acura and detain the 49-year-old Cleveland Heights man in the 800 block of Yellowstone Road.

Shaker Heights police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

