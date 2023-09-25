2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing three people, including the toddler. (WJXT, family photos via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

WJXT reported the 3-year-old victim was identified as Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJXT.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Willowick Officer Maddie
Willowick police officer, 27, suffers stroke 2 days before her wedding
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations to continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming

Latest News

Scientists hope the samples will provide clues to how Earth became a home for life. (NASA via...
NASA's Osiris-Rex capsule bringing asteroid samples to Earth
The group was on their way to a teen's birthday celebration when the crash happened,...
6 family members killed after their SUV was hit by a freight train
Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing...
3-year-old among victims after 4 people shot at Florida apartment complex
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors