Trial for Euclid couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy begins Monday

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the couple accused of murdering a four-year-old little boy begins Monday. The woman accused in the child’s death was his own aunt.

Four-year-old Musiah Wadud and his 3-year-old little brother lived with their paternal aunt and her boyfriend for eight months at their apartment in Euclid.

Prosecutors said the little boys lived through eight months of torture and abuse, which ultimately led to Musiah’s untimely death in May of 2022.

Jauna Anderson is their grandmother and the woman accused in Musiah’s murder is her daughter.

“They killed my grandson,” Anderson cried. “He wasn’t nothing but four years old! She was supposed to protect him!”

Dyneshia Anderson, the little boy’s paternal aunt, and her boyfriend Devin Hall are on trial for his death. Prosecutors say the two little boys endured constant abuse. Musiah was found with more than 100 marks on his body including skull fractures, bruises, and lacerations. The little boy’s family claims they called child services multiple times, but nothing was done.

“So, for this to happen and we’ve called child protective services and asked for a wellness check and asked for help, and nothing was done,” said Sharnice Anderson, Musiah’s cousin. “They failed him.”

Musiah’s little brother is lucky to have survived. 19 News spoke with the mother of both boys shortly after this happened, Fawziyyah Wadud. She said her other son is suffering too.

“He’s traumatized,” said Wadud. “I tried to reach out to touch him and hug him and stuff and he don’t wanna be touched. He don’t wanna be hugged.”

The mother said she was in her early 20s at the time and said she lost custody of the boys due to mental health issues and not having a support system.

“When I close my eyes to try to go to sleep, I just see like little memories when I did have them like them playing with each other running back and forth being a kid,” said Wadud.

The boy’s father is in jail, but 19 News spoke to him over the phone.

“I’m almost coming home and I gotta come home to a dead son and I feel like a coward because I wasn’t there to protect him and I was trusting my own kind, my own blood, my sister and they hurt my son,” said Derrick Anderson.

Dyneshia Anderson and Devin Hall both pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault, and endangering children. They’ll be in Cuyahoga County court Monday morning.

