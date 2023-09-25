Warrensville Heights man found guilty of damaging Cleveland Browns field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Warrensville Heights man pleaded no contest and was found guilty of damaging the playing field at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in November 2022.

Anthony O’Neal pleaded guilty to the charges of vandalism and breaking and entering.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul sentenced O’Neal to 90 days in jail and three years community control.

Cleveland police said in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, O’Neal drove onto the field.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson said the damage was superficial and their maintenance team made the repairs quickly.

No football games were canceled as a result of the damage.

