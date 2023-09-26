2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron teenager robbed by another teenager at Walgreens, police say

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say officers are for searching for the teenaged robber who targeted another teenager Monday at a Walgreens.

Officers say the robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. on West Market Street.

A 13-year-old boy reported that a suspect followed him around the store and then outside.

That’s when the victim said the robber demanded his wallet and threatened to shoot him, according to police.

The boy told police the suspect reached in his pocket and took the wallet before riding a bike away from the store. He was not hurt.

The suspect was described as a boy around 13 to 16 years old, wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with tips can contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

