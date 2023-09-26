Brew at the Zoo: Halloween Bash returns

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo returns Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The event is themed for Halloween, and guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes and participate in a costume contest.

Local breweries and wineries will be at the zoo offering tastings of beer wine. Tickets include eight tastings.

Vendors include Bent Ladder, Blue Monkey Brewing Co., Codex Brewing, Collision Bend Brewery, Eighty-Three Brewery, Hoppin’ Frog Brewery, Ignite Brewing Company, Lincoln Way Vineyards, Market Garden Brewery, McArthur’s Brew House, Nauti Vine Winery, Platform Brewery, R. Shea Brewing, Schnitz Ale Brewery, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. and Working Class Brewery.

Cheezylicious, Sassy Dog and Swensons will be serving food.

Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom will also be there with a special station for designated drivers to sample unique flavored sodas.

Tickets are available at akronzoo.org/brew-at-the-zoo.

Early bird prices are $30 for Akron Zoo members and $35 for non-members. Designated driver tickets are available for $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Ticket prices increase on Oct. 1 and are $35 for Akron Zoo members and $40 for non-members. Designated driver tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Brew at the Zoo is a 21 and older only event.

Infants and children will not be admitted.

