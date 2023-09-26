2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA work to solve unusual taste, odor in drinking water

Water in drinking glass
Water in drinking glass(MGN, Pixabay)
By James Priewe
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio EPA approved the installation of a powder activated carbon treatment system on Sept. 22 to mitigate taste and odor issues.

The City of Oberlin and the Ohio EPA are currently investigating the cause of an unusual taste and odor in the city’s drinking water.

The Ohio EPA says the system is operation.

The Oberlin City Public Water System collected water samples and sent them to a lab for testing.

The test results are not back from the lab.

