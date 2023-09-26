Cleveland Cavaliers announced 2023-24 promotional schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Believe it or not, the Cleveland Cavaliers are less than a month away from tip-off of the 2023-24 season.

There is one way to signal that a new season begins soon. The team unveils its list of promotional items and events for the year.

Tuesday afternoon, the Cavaliers announced their list of promotional items and events.

It begins with the home opener on Friday, October 27. Fans in attendance will receive a free Cavaliers t-shirt.

One of the most popular giveaways is the bobblehead dolls. This season, the Cavaliers have two bobblehead giveaway nights.

The first takes place on Monday, February 12. The Cavaliers will give away a Caris LeVert city edition uniform bobblehead.

The final bobblehead giveaway is Tuesday, March 5. Cleveland Heights natives and Super Bowl champions Travis and Jason Kelce will have their own Cavaliers bobblehead.

Other giveaways include a knit winter scarf, lunch bag, tote bag, corduroy cap and more.

The Cavaliers will also wear a city edition uniform for certain games this season starting on Friday November 17. The uniform will be revealed at a future date.

Other theme nights include Breast Cancer awareness, Black Heritage Celebration, Salute to Service and Mental Health awareness.

Click here for the link to the entire 2023-24 Cavaliers promotional schedule.

