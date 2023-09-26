2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County announces new healthcare options for women, families

(MGN ONLINE)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to announce new healthcare access and options for women and families.

Dr. Lauren Beene, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, and Dr. Airica Steed, CEO & President, The MetroHealth System, will join Ronayne at the news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for updates.

