Driver crashes into home in Olmsted Falls

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control and crashed into a home Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. on Cyprus Lane.

Olmsted Falls firefighters said the woman was on Holly Lane when she went off the road and traveled through several backyards before hitting the home on Cyprus Lane.

The crash caused significant damage, but firefighters said the residents were not home at the time.

Gas company crews were called to the scene to turn off the gas. .

According to police, the accident remains under investigation.

