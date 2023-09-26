2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Driver of stolen car crashes into family’s vehicle in Garfield Heights

((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of five is lucky to be okay after the driver of a stolen car crashed into their vehicle late Monday evening in Garfield Heights.

The accident happened around 11:50 p.m. on the I-490 West entrance ramp near Broadway Avenue.

According to Cleveland police, Garfield Heights officers were pursuing a Hyundai Elantra, which had been reported stolen out of Cleveland on Aug. 13.

Officers called off the pursuit before the accident, police said.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen Hyundai fled the scene and remains on the the loose.

The family, two adults and three children, were treated on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash involving Jeep in Geauga County
Euclid man, son in stable condition after road-rage stabbing in Shaker Heights, police say
Stark County child injured in hit-and-run crash
The crime was caught on the family’s ring camera. At around 4 o'clock in the morning Saturday...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Parma family devastated after vandals destroy hundreds of dollars worth of Halloween decorations