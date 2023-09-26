Driver of stolen car crashes into family’s vehicle in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of five is lucky to be okay after the driver of a stolen car crashed into their vehicle late Monday evening in Garfield Heights.

The accident happened around 11:50 p.m. on the I-490 West entrance ramp near Broadway Avenue.

According to Cleveland police, Garfield Heights officers were pursuing a Hyundai Elantra, which had been reported stolen out of Cleveland on Aug. 13.

Officers called off the pursuit before the accident, police said.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen Hyundai fled the scene and remains on the the loose.

The family, two adults and three children, were treated on the scene.

