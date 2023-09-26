Euclid man, son in stable condition after road-rage stabbing in Shaker Heights, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old Euclid man and his son, a 27-year-old Cleveland Heights man, are in stable condition after being stabbed during a road-rage argument Monday in Shaker Heights, according to police.

Shaker Heights police said the assault happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of South Woodland Rd.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their names are not being released.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the attack in an Acura.

Using witness information, police said they broadcast a description of the suspect’s Acura and his direction of travel.

Shortly afterwards, Cleveland Heights police stopped the Acura and took the driver, a 49-year-old Cleveland Heights man, into custody.

His name and charges are expected to be released Tuesday.

Police added they do not believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

