Huron County rollover crash 81-year-old woman after car hits fence, tree
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rollover crash in Peru Township claimed the life of the driver after her car went off the road, struck a fence and a tree, and overturned, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed,
The crash happened on Snyder Road west of SR-61 at approximately 4:21 p.m. on Sept. 25, according to OSHP.
OSHP said 81-year-old Shirley McQuillen of Willard was behind the wheel of a 2016 red Ford Escape heading east on Snyder Road.
McQuillen drove off the right side of the roadway, struck fence posts and a tree, then overturned, OSHP stated.
OSHP confirmed McQuillen was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was then trapped inside the SUV.
First responders from the Huron River Joint Fire District extricated her with non-mechanical means, according to OSHP.
McQuillen suffered fatal injuries from the crash, OSHP stated.
Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, OSHP confirmed.
The crash is still under investigation by the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The following agencies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene:
- Huron County Coroner
- Huron River Joint Fire District
- Interstate Towing
- Metro LifeFlight
