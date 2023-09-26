Lake County inmate attacks, bites corrections officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County corrections officer was attacked and bitten by an inmate, and was treated at the hospital.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the attack happened Monday.

Sheriff Leonbruno also said another corrections officer was injured when an inmate slammed a cell door into the officer during an altercation.

A sheriff’s Deputy was severely bitten in the arm repeatedly while responding to an aggressive dog incident Monday night, according to the sheriff.

That deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment as well.

