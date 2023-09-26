2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Lake County inmate attacks, bites corrections officer

Corrections officer attacked by inmate.
Corrections officer attacked by inmate.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By James Priewe
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County corrections officer was attacked and bitten by an inmate, and was treated at the hospital.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the attack happened Monday.

Sheriff Leonbruno also said another corrections officer was injured when an inmate slammed a cell door into the officer during an altercation.

A sheriff’s Deputy was severely bitten in the arm repeatedly while responding to an aggressive dog incident Monday night, according to the sheriff.

That deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment as well.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Stark County Sheriff deputies are looking for the driver who struck a four-year-old boy Monday...
4-year-old boy injured in Stark County hit-and-run crash
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Water in drinking glass
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA work to solve unusual taste, odor in drinking water