Man arrested after confessing to bomb threat at Elyria newspaper

Robert Reynolds
Robert Reynolds(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police say officers arrested a man Monday after he confessed to leaving a bomb threat outside the Chronicle Telegram newspaper offices.

Robert Reynolds, 34, of Elyria Township is charged with inducing panic, a felony, and is behind bars at the Lorain County Jail, according to police.

Officers say they were called out Sunday to the newspaper after an employee reported finding a suspicious item that claimed to be a bomb.

According to a news release, officers found a mailbox and lighter fluid, along with a note that read “a bomb don’t touch.”

Authorities, including the Lorain County Bomb Squad, determined there were no explosives after an investigation.

Police say the following day, Reynolds showed up at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office wishing to speak about the “Chronicle incident” and confessed.

Reynolds appeared Tuesday morning in Elyria Municipal Court.

The bomb threat marks the second time this month the Chronicle Telegram has made headlines.

Isael Eduardo Rios, 24, of Lorain was fatally shot outside the newspaper offices on Sept. 2. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Watch 19 News’ previous coverage in the video player below.

