Northeast Ohio Weather: Best risk of showers begins Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Plenty of low level moisture remains in place today. This will keep us mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. The team is tracking an area of low pressure to our west. This system will approach the area Wednesday evening and pass through on Thursday. A higher chance of showers is in the forecast at this time. Not expecting the rain to be too heavy, but enough to give us wet travel. It looks like the rain should be ending Thursday night. A dry and warmer weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.