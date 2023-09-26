2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Showers return Wednesday night

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an exceptionally dry September, rain is finally in the forecast.

Scattered showers will move into northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

A rumble of thunder is not out of the question.

Occasional showers will continue into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will generally be around a few tenths of an inch, so there’s no risk of flooding.

This may, however, make for a wet morning, afternoon, and evening commute on Thursday.

The weather will gradually improve by Friday.

Skies will slowly clear through the day.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting an absolutely beautiful weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Best risk of showers begins Wednesday night
Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled pattern setting up this week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled pattern setting up this week
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 25th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 25th, 2023
Unsettled final week of September
Northeast Ohio weather: More clouds and more chances for rain this week