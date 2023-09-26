Northeast Ohio weather: Showers return Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an exceptionally dry September, rain is finally in the forecast.

Scattered showers will move into northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

A rumble of thunder is not out of the question.

Occasional showers will continue into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will generally be around a few tenths of an inch, so there’s no risk of flooding.

This may, however, make for a wet morning, afternoon, and evening commute on Thursday.

The weather will gradually improve by Friday.

Skies will slowly clear through the day.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting an absolutely beautiful weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 70s.

