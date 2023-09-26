2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio Turnpike Commission adds 80 electric vehicle charging stations to 8 service plazas

The Ohio turnpike now features a total of 80 electrical vehicle chargers at eight service...
The Ohio turnpike now features a total of 80 electrical vehicle chargers at eight service plazas throughout the 231-mile toll road, representatives for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.(Oregon DOT / CC BY 2.0)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike now features a total of 80 electrical vehicle chargers at eight service plazas throughout the 231-mile toll road, representatives for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The charging infrastructure was established through a public-private partnership and currently has 64 Tesla Superchargers and 16 Electrify America chargers, representatives say.

“As sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) continue to increase, we will consider options for expansion,” Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Turnpike Commission, said. “Our goal is to have EV charging stations at all 14 service plazas.”

The Tesla Supercharger Sites are available at eight service plazas:

• Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity

• Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa

• Great Lakes (westbound) and Towpath (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Heights

• Mahoning Valley (westbound) and Glacier Hills (eastbound) at milepost 237.2 in New Springfield

Electrify America’s charging stations – which include four DC fast charging hookups – are available at four service plazas:

• Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity

• Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash involving Jeep in Geauga County
Robert Reynolds
Man arrested after confessing to bomb threat at Elyria newspaper
Olmsted Falls
Driver crashes into home in Olmsted Falls
Cuyahoga County will soon have a better way for women to find all their healthcare options