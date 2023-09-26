2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several injured in Geauga County crash between ambulance, Jeep

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash between a Jeep and an ambulance early Tuesday.

The accident happened just after midnight on SR 528 at Chardon Windsor Road.

Shaun Buehner, Chief of South Central Ambulance, said a 25-year-old paramedic from Lake County was life-flighted to UH Main Campus after the accident.

He’s going into surgery but is in stable condition with multiple long bone fractures, said Buehner.

Buehner added the ambulance was carrying a patient and was making a run to UH Geauga when the accident happened. He could not comment on the status of ambulance passenger.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for updates.

