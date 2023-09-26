Stark County child injured in hit-and-run crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff deputies are looking for the driver who struck a child Monday evening and then fled the scene.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 15500 block of Greenbower St. NE in Lexington Township.

According to deputies, the driver was westbound on Greenbower Street when the crash happened.

The vehicle is believed to be an older model, dark-colored sedan.

Deputies said the victim was transported to Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Their condition and name have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff at 330-430-3800.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.