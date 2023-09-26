STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police confirmed a man “suspected of using a cell phone to try to record someone while they were using the restroom at a local store” is wanted, and officers need help identifying him.

He was described by police as being 45-50 years old, 5′8″ to 5′10″ tall, 225-265 pounds, with shorter brown hair, a trimmed beard, and glasses.

SPD said he took off from the store parking lot in a newer model red Jeep Compass, according to SPD.

Surveillance photos showed the suspect was at the store at 9:22 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Streetsboro Police Department:

Suspect tries to record victim using restroom at Streetsboro store, police say (Streetsboro Police Department)

Suspect tries to record victim using restroom at Streetsboro store, police say (Streetsboro Police Department)

Suspect tries to record victim using restroom at Streetsboro store, police say (Streetsboro Police Department)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this case, call Ofc. Coates at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.