Suspect tries to record victim using restroom at Streetsboro store, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police confirmed a man “suspected of using a cell phone to try to record someone while they were using the restroom at a local store” is wanted, and officers need help identifying him.

He was described by police as being 45-50 years old, 5′8″ to 5′10″ tall, 225-265 pounds, with shorter brown hair, a trimmed beard, and glasses.

SPD said he took off from the store parking lot in a newer model red Jeep Compass, according to SPD.

Surveillance photos showed the suspect was at the store at 9:22 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Streetsboro Police Department:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this case, call Ofc. Coates at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

