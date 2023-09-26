‘Thanks for the memories, Cleveland’: North High Brewing closes Ohio City location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North High Brewing confirmed it is bidding a “bitter-sweet farewell” to its Ohio City location.

NHB OC, as the establishment nicknamed itself, made the “difficult decision” to permanently close on Sept. 25.

The brewery did not elaborate on what led to the closure.

“We want to thank the entire Ohio City and Cleveland community for their continued support over the past two years,” North High Brewing stated. “Thanks for the memories, Cleveland.”

North High Brewery still has four other locations, including three in Ohio.

However, they are located in the Columbus and Cincinnati areas.

