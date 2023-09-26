Thousands sign petition to restore historic East Cleveland Forest Hills Park after Cleveland Metroparks pulls out of deal

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-million dollar deal has derailed. A local historic park was set to receive a face lift, but that is no longer set to happen.

Forest Hills Park is scattered with signs that say: “Forest Hills Park Needs Metroparks Partnership”.

Donte Gibbs is a community activist, and is petitioning to support the restoration of the park. The historic park was about to get a multi-million dollar facelift from Cleveland Metroparks. That deal has been called off.

“Forest Hills Park means a lot to me because growing up in East Cleveland. That was our playground. Learning about the history of John D. Rockefeller, really intrigued me,” said Gibbs.

The green space was once John D. Rockefeller’s estate. Hundreds of years later, it’s overgrown and not maintained. From the tennis courts to the playgrounds, it’s not the desirable place it once was.

19 News obtained a letter from Cleveland Metroparks stating why they pulled out of the deal.

Officials there said it happened after they received a letter from East Cleveland City Council accusing them of various allegations.

They say quote: “I am disappointed to inform you that Cleveland Metroparks will no longer be able to enter into a lease agreement to manage Forest Hills Park for your community.”

Eric Brewer, East Cleveland Clerk of Council says the $2 dollars they had set aside for the Cleveland Metroparks deal will be used towards revamping the park.

“Looking to take the $2 million and appropriate to the city’s service department and then invest in the service department currently to take care of the city park with us. To use some of the money to repair the ball, diamonds, the tennis courts, and to do some of the pavement work is more than enough money to handle some of those details and the city at that point can go after grants that are available that would be the same branch that the metro parks went after,” said Brewer.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.