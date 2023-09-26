2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive accused of a murder in Elyria

By Julia Bingel and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals and Elyria police are looking for fugitive Antoine Richardson.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Richardson fatally shot the victim on Sept. 2 in Elyria.

Antoine Richardson
Antoine Richardson((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Richardson, 25, is last known to be living on Livingston Ave. in Lorain.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

A multi-million dollar deal has derailed. A local historic park was set to receive a face lift,...
Petition to restore historic East Cleveland Forest Hills Park after Metroparks pulls out of deal
A multi-million dollar deal has derailed. A local historic park was set to receive a face lift,...
Thousands sign petition to restore historic East Cleveland Forest Hills Park after Cleveland Metroparks pulls out of deal
The Ohio Turnpike now features a total of 80 electrical vehicle chargers at eight service...
Turnpike EV charging stations
Shooting reported at Dave’s Market in Cleveland
2 shot at Dave’s Market in Hough, Cleveland police say
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cleveland Cavaliers announced 2023-24 promotional schedule