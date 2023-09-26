U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive accused of a murder in Elyria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals and Elyria police are looking for fugitive Antoine Richardson.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Richardson fatally shot the victim on Sept. 2 in Elyria.

Antoine Richardson ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Richardson, 25, is last known to be living on Livingston Ave. in Lorain.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

