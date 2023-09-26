Wayne County Grand Jury indicts Orrville man for murder of his girlfriend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was indicted by the Wane County Grand Jury on multiple charges for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month.

Shaun Ross was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, and theft.

Orrville police said Ross murdered Jessica Duprey, 39, at her home in the 200 block of Chateau Circle on Sept. 19.

Officers were called to the house for a report of an unconscious female with lacerations to her neck.

Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaun Ross ((Source: Orrville police))

The victim’s mother, who also lives at the home, told officers Duprey had been in an argument with Ross who had fled in a red Chevy Traverse.

The Traverse later located in the 300 block of Sassafras Street, said police.

A K9 was brought to the area, but Ross could not be located.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, Orrville police initiated a manhunt for Ross and received help from the Ohio State University Patrol Ariel Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Wooster police, and the Medway Drug Enforcement Agency.

Several hours later, a Church Road resident located between SR 57 and Kansas Road called police to report a man matching Ross’s description walking down the driveway.

Multiple first responders went to the area and Ross was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m.

According to Orrville police, Ross confessed to the murder.

Ross is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 29.

