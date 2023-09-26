2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman inside a boarding home.

Shiniqua Nickerson was living in a boarding house on Algonac Road in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

“She was face down. One hand was in a fist and one hand was like this,” said Nikkia Nickerson, Shiniqua’s mother. “Her face was smashed, but nobody has answers.”

“To me, it look like she was fighting her life,” said Nikkia.

Nikkia called the maintenance man after not hearing from Shiniqua for a few days.

“He said ‘I hear her phone but I haven’t seen her.’ On the 31st I said, ‘You are going to have to get in there so I can see if my daughter is in there. You heard her phone, but you never checked on her,’” said Nikkia.

The maintenance man made a gruesome discovery.

“I can’t point the finger at no one, but everyone that live in this home like eight or nine guys and one female and no one knows anything and no one heard anything,” said Nikkia. “There is a camera directly on the room she was renting, but the landlord said there is hours of footage she can’t find.”

“Beyond suspicious, all of the red flags are up on this case,” said Antoine Tolbert. He is a member of New Era Cleveland. It is an organization that fights for justice for victims and their families.

“Her unit, there is no way that you can get in and out this house from her entrance without being seen on camera. That means someone had to take a separate entrance. Someone that knows the layout of the house. There is a piece of drywall that can be moved to get access to her room.”

Nickerson has already been laid to rest. However, her mom says she will not rest until she knows what happened inside her daughter’s bedroom.

19 News reached to police for more information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

