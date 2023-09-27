2 Strong 4 Bullies
11-year-old artist turns pain into music, honoring murdered loved ones

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zyaire Wanton, also known as the music artist ‘Zy B’, is putting his own personal experience with gun violence into his music.

The 11-year-old told 19 News the inspiration behind his most recent song, ‘Back Again’, are his loved ones.

“I have a lot of people that I lost, and I just want to put it out there so a lot of people can feel what I feel,” said Wanton.

He said his older cousin died in 2020, in 2019 his six-year cousin and best friend Lyric Melodi Lawson was shot and killed in a South Collinwood drive-by while sleeping in her bed.

Lyric Lawson
Lyric Lawson (WOIO)

Lawson’s killer, Raysean Howard, is serving life in prison and the getaway driver, Angel Cannon, is serving two years behind bars.

Sentencing for 2nd person convicted in connection with deadly drive-by of 6-year-old Cleveland girl

“I was very depressed behind it, I was suicidal,” said Katrena Lawson, Lyric and Zyaire’s grandmother

The young superstar’s mother and grandmother Corday Lawson and Katrena Lawson said Oct. 5 makes four years since Lyric’s life was taken.

She would have turned 10-years-old today.

“I love that he’s keeping her memory alive I just don’t like that he has to go through that hurt and that pain.” said Corday Lawson, Wanton’s mother.

