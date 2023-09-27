2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 semi-trucks collide on I-71 in Wayne County

Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio troopers say two drivers were hurt early Wednesday after crashing their semi-trucks.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-71 in Wayne County.

According to the highway patrol, the crash occurred when a 2015 Volvo Semi-Truck & Trailer rear-ended a 1996 Peterbuilt Semi-Truck hauling cars, sending both off the road.

Crews treated the Peterbuilt driver, a 45-year-old Connecticut man, on scene for minor injuries.

Troopers say the Volvo driver, a 37-year-old Solon man, was first taken to a local hospital and then flown to Akron General Hospital.

He has serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The crash, which remains under investigation, closed part of I-71 for several hours.

