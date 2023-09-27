Akron burglar breaks into 3 homes on same block in broad daylight, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a burglar who hit three homes on the same block in broad daylight.

19 News spoke exclusively with one of the victims, who was fast asleep when she woke up to the thief in her room standing over her bed.

She wants to remain anonymous because she is still terrified.

The young Akron mother only spoke Spanish, so I interviewed her in Spanish and her 9-year-old son in English.

A couple in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood caught the crook running through her backyard on her ring camera Saturday morning.

Akron police told 19 News all of these crimes happened on Clifton Avenue around 7 a.m.

A woman said she was sleeping with her 9-year-old son and her 5-year-old daughter was asleep in the other room when she heard her door open slowly.

“I wake up and then I hear my mom saying my dad’s name, but I really got scared and then my mom say call 911 and then I call and then I didn’t know what happened but then my mom said that someone just get into my house and then I was frozen in shock,” the little boy said. “I was just frozen like a statue.”

The mother called 911, but because of the language barrier, her son took over.

“I was scared but I really helped my mom so we can be safe, and I feel happy and glad and I’m proud about what I did,” he said. The 9-year-old said he still doesn’t feel safe knowing the man is still out there.

“We don’t know what he wants,” he admitted. “We don’t know from where he came but that’s really a mystery because he didn’t take anything.”

Police said he got into the family’s home through an unlocked window. He also broke into two other houses on the block. He got into one by cutting the screen out of the back window. He didn’t steal anything there either and no one was home. The crook smashed the back window out of another home and made off with a diamond ring, a thousand dollars in cash, and some personal documents belonging to the homeowner, who was out of town at the time.

But the 9-year-old feels confident police will catch the crook.

“I think he’s too slow and he smokes so I think they can got him cause he’s really slow,” the little boy said.

Akron police said they have not arrested this man and they’re working to determine if he could’ve been involved in two home break-ins that happened last week on the other side of town. If you have any information, contact detectives.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.