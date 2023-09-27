2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Bedford car dealership employee pleads guilty to shooting customer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bedford car dealership employee who shot a customer last August pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Andrew Mach pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault.

Hyundai of Bedford
Hyundai of Bedford(Source: Google Maps)

He will be sentenced by Judge Jennifer O’Donnell on Oct. 31.

Bedford police said Mach shot the customer around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022 at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area.

The victim, Brian Headon Jr., was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Headon survived his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Body camera video shows when troopers arrived at the Marlington school bus crash.
Court hearing for former Stark County school bus driver involved in crash
Zyaire Wanton, also known as 'Zy B', is turning pain in to music.
11-year-old artist turns pain into music, honoring murdered loved ones
Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton
2 Cleveland men who spent years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit, file federal lawsuit
A multi-million dollar deal has derailed. A local historic park was set to receive a face lift,...
Thousands call for restoration of Forest Hills Park in East Cleveland