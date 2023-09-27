Bedford car dealership employee pleads guilty to shooting customer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bedford car dealership employee who shot a customer last August pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Andrew Mach pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault.

Hyundai of Bedford (Source: Google Maps)

He will be sentenced by Judge Jennifer O’Donnell on Oct. 31.

Bedford police said Mach shot the customer around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022 at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area.

The victim, Brian Headon Jr., was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Headon survived his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.