City approves next steps in Riverfront redevelopment plan

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council has approved a continuation of the Master Development Agreement (MDA) plan for the future of the riverfront.

The approval sets the stage for the $3.5 billion development project to begin certain aspects in October 2023. According to the City, “The MDA is aligned with the Cuyahoga Riverfront Masterplan, a comprehensive multi-year plan that reimagines and transforms 35 acres along the riverfront, including Tower City Center and the surrounding landscape with the core tenets of accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Bedrock will begin construction on initial public infrastructure improvements, including rehabilitation of the existing bulkhead, in October 2023″.

The project is expected to take ten years to complete, creating residential, commercial, office, retail, entertainment and riverwalk space with 12 acres of parks.

The plan is for minority owned and female owned businesses to encourage economic growth during the process.

