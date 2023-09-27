Cleveland city council members hope to find long-term solution to fight crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council members and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies discussing police visibility, traffic enforcement, lack of officers and securing city parks during Wednesday’s safety committee meeting.

In August, Governor Mike Dewine deployed state resources to create the “surge initiative”.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S Marshals and Sheriff’s Office are assisting Cleveland police to tackle violent crime. However, Councilman Charles Slife said they must find a long-term solution and not solely depend on outside resources.

“I appreciate resources will be available as long as they are needed, but how do we determine as long as they are needed and what do we need to be doing as a city to recognize this is not a sustainable solution, long-term solution to be relying on outside help,” said Slife.

Peter Elliot with U.S. Marshals said they will continue to keep Cleveland in the forefront. The U.S. Marshals has a permanent task force in the city with the police department, the sheriffs office and state troopers. The task force has been in place since 2003.

“So we’re not going anywhere. Throughout those years, we’ve arrested over 12,000 violent fugitives in partnership together.. Now with the new sheriff.. I know we have expanded our task force so we are going to continue to focus here in Cleveland,” said Elliot.

Outside resources are needed not only due to the uptick in crime, but the lack of police officers.

Ward one councilman Joseph Jones from the Lee-Harvard neighborhood said visibility is important. He wants more help from the sheriff’s office.

“We need to see more of you out in the city of Cleveland not just downtown, but in our neighborhoods,” said Jones.

