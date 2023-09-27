Cleveland police investigate homicide in Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are currently investigating a homicide in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, early information shows a 25-year-old man was the victim of the shooting in the 3700 block of West 42nd Street.

The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

No other information is available at this time.

