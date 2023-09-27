CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspects accused of pistol whipping a victim and breaking the windshield while jumping on their car are on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The felonious assault happened near West 119th Street and Lorain Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 19, according to police.

The males in this surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District jumped on the victim’s car and broke the windshield, police stated:

Cleveland suspects pistol whip victim, break windshield while jumping on car, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

Another male they were with pistol whipped the victim before running away, police stated.

Police did not clarify if the male who pistol whipped the victim is among the three suspects who are pictured.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

If you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this felonious assault, call the Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7483.

Reference report #2023-289445 with your tips.

