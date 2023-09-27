2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Connecting the Cleveland Community: Low cost internet available starting January

Cleveland Internet company gains $20 million to help infrastructure
By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration partnered with the Cleveland City Council to fund $20 million towards city connectivity.

The plan aims to help ensure all parts of Cleveland have access to the internet, no matter the neighborhood or income level.

The company that will connect Cleveland is DigitalC.

DigitalC has been part of the Cleveland community for years, but now that they are working hand in hand with the city– they are excited to get started.

“I don’t have to say everything was easy, it absolutely was not,” C.E.O Joshua Edmonds said. “I think that there was different levels of understanding to what we wanted to see, but it’s great to see that people set their egos aside and said ‘What’s best for Cleveland?’”

The plan will begin to take effect in January, impacting 23,500 households.

DigitalC plans to start their connections on the east side of Cleveland.

“The internet connectivity is the gateway for opportunity, and so if we’re able to open up that gateway to more and more people, well then that puts Cleveland in a different environment,” Edmonds said. “Since 2014, we’ve been one of the least connected cities in the country. That has a direct correlation to healthcare, through telehealth. Has a direct correlation to (the) workforce, through education– through basic well-being. So, if we’re able to then have an affordable infrastructure that’s put in place– that’s gonna transform the city, and that’s a beautiful thing to be a part of.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

North High Brewing closes Ohio City location
‘Thanks for the memories, Cleveland’: North High Brewing closes Ohio City location
Northeast Ohio activists commemorate ‘National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims’ in...
Northeast Ohio activists commemorate ‘National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims’ in Cleveland
Northeast Ohio activists commemorate ‘National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims’ in...
Northeast Ohio activists commemorate ‘National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims’ in Cleveland
Zion Memorial Park
Bedford Holocaust Memorial nationally honored