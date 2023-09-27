Court hearing for former Stark County school bus driver involved in crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Marlington Local Schools bus driver involved in an accident earlier this month is scheduled to appear in Alliance Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.

Debra Weisel, 58, of Hartville, was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle.

The accident happened on Columbus Road at Beeson Street in Marlboro Township around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the bus was negotiating a curve onto Columbus Road from Beeson Street when she went off the right side of the road, striking multiple traffic signs, and overturned into a ditch.

The bus was carrying 19 students when it crashed.

Five of the students and Weisel were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Weisel has since resigned from her position. She was with the district for 17 years.

According to record obtained by 19 News, since 2002 Weisel has been involved in at least eight other accidents.

