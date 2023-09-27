CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo accused of breaking into a West Boulevard neighborhood home and stealing over $10,000 worth of tools are on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed.

The two arrived at the victim’s house in the area of West 85th Street and Brinsmade Avenue, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, according to police.

Police said the suspects got out, broke into the home, and stole more than $10,000 in tools.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect’s truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo break into Cleveland home, steal over $10,000 worth of tools, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this truck or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-272552 with your tips.

