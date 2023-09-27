2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire causes $50K damage to Cleveland apartment building

Euclid Beach Apartments
Euclid Beach Apartments((Source: Cleveland fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents were evacuated from an apartment building on the city’s East side early Wednesday after a fire started in a unit on the eighth floor.

Cleveland firefighters said 60 firefighters responded to the Euclid Beach Apartments on E. 156th Street around 12:45 a.m.

All residents were safely evacuated.

Firefighters said some were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but nobody needed to be transported to a hospital.

According to firefighters, the cause was determined to be accidental electrical in nature.

The fire was contained to the unit where the fire began; however, there is some smoke and water damage to other units.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

