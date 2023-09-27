Fire causes $50K damage to Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents were evacuated from an apartment building on the city’s East side early Wednesday after a fire started in a unit on the eighth floor.

#CLEFIREONSCENE occupied apartment fire on E.156 north of Lake Shore Blvd in B6. All residents safely out. Fire cause under investigation. 2nd Alarm struck to assist evacuating residents. 60 Firefighters responded to the scene. Crews working to minimize water damage. pic.twitter.com/AuPo29VWEe — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 27, 2023

Cleveland firefighters said 60 firefighters responded to the Euclid Beach Apartments on E. 156th Street around 12:45 a.m.

Working Apartment Fire Euclid Beach Apartments 100 Block of E159th. Fire was in an apartment on the eighth floor. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation on scene no injuries or transport. pic.twitter.com/8fjYNsFkht — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 27, 2023

All residents were safely evacuated.

Firefighters said some were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but nobody needed to be transported to a hospital.

According to firefighters, the cause was determined to be accidental electrical in nature.

The fire was contained to the unit where the fire began; however, there is some smoke and water damage to other units.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.