2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Bipartisan Ohio House and Senate maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
Bipartisan maps approved by Ohio Redistricting Commission
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship