Local cancer patients see immediate relief after University Hospitals therapy treatments

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a new treatment to help cancer patients with pain and fatigue.

Matthew Wright has breast cancer, which is a rarity for men. He’s currently receiving therapy here at UH Connor Whole Health. He says it is life changing.

“I have hope again. I have energy again,” said Wright.

They are not the typical cancer treatments. Instead of expensive medication and chemo-therapy, it’s acupuncture and massages.

“I was on drugs for not being able to sleep, and I have completely weaned off of them coming here. The most important thing for me is that there has been a real reduction in the fatigue that I was experiencing,” said Wright.

This type of therapy is also known as integrative medicine. Think of it as a spa for cancer patience. The treatment is covered by insurance.

Dr. Santosh Rao says the treatments have decreased patients’ anxiety and depression as well.

“We want to use methods that are less invasive, less toxic if possible if they could help people tolerate treatment better, and help them with symptoms that we all see very often, unfortunately,” said Rao. Started this in June. We have almost no no-shows.”

Wright says with his energy back, he’s able to do the things he loves like going on trips with his significant other.

