Lorain man arrested for allegedly selling drugs near 2 schools

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A joint investigation involving the FBI, Lorain police, Elyria police and the Lorain Police Department’s SWAT team ended with the arrest of a 47-year-old suspected drug dealer.

Marcus Johnson, 37, was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home on E. 30th in Lorain.

Marcus Johnson
Marcus Johnson((Source: Elyria police))

Elyria police said Johnson was selling drugs out of his home, which is located within one thousand feet of two schools.

While executing the search warrant, officers said they recovered about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 33.6 grams of crack-cocaine, 30.4 grams of marijuana, several digital scales with cocaine residue, and a loaded handgun.

Johnson is charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, having weapons while under disability, and several other drug related offenses.

He is now locked up in the Lorain County Jai.

