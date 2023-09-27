2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set of numbers.(Arkansas Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) – A man in Arkansas said he quit his job after winning a Lucky for Life lottery grand prize.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set of numbers.

According to lottery officials, he chose to use his birthday, the age difference between him and his wife, the street number of two previous addresses, the age he lost his father, and the age when his son was born.

The 64-year-old winner was at work when he saw an email that said he had scored $5.75 million.

“I play Lucky for Life all the time and was shocked when I saw that I had won the grand prize,” he said. “I asked a close friend to confirm the win because I didn’t think it was real.

“My friend thought it was a joke, so I asked my boss to check my ticket.”

Lottery officials said the winner’s boss confirmed that he was a multi-millionaire and that he needed to go home and tell his wife the news.

“I quit my job and would like my wife to do the same,” he said. “She’s a workaholic and wants to work toward semi-retirement.”

The couple plans to finish some ongoing projects with the lottery prize.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Cleveland police investigate homicide in Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
Cleveland police investigate homicide in Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
Terry Francona
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order
Matthew Wright has breast cancer, which is a rarity for men. He’s currently receiving therapy...
Local cancer patients see immediate relief after University Hospitals therapy treatments