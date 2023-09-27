2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers arrive tonight

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure over Illinois this morning will track into northern Ohio tomorrow. We are keeping it dry during the day today. A mainly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Scattered showers in the forecast tonight. The weather pattern is slow moving. This system will be impacting us through Thursday night. An unsettled day tomorrow. Widespread clouds and showers in the area. Instability goes up enough for some embedded storms Thursday evening. We have the rain threat decreasing later Thursday night. Friday will feature a good deal of clouds the first half of the day then some clearing during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Threat of showers increasing Wednesday night.
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers return Wednesday night
Northeast Ohio Weather: Best risk of showers begins Wednesday night
Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled pattern setting up this week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled pattern setting up this week
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 25th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 25th, 2023