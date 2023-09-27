Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers arrive tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure over Illinois this morning will track into northern Ohio tomorrow. We are keeping it dry during the day today. A mainly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Scattered showers in the forecast tonight. The weather pattern is slow moving. This system will be impacting us through Thursday night. An unsettled day tomorrow. Widespread clouds and showers in the area. Instability goes up enough for some embedded storms Thursday evening. We have the rain threat decreasing later Thursday night. Friday will feature a good deal of clouds the first half of the day then some clearing during the afternoon.

