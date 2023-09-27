2 Strong 4 Bullies
Paramedic injured in fatal ambulance accident in Geauga County remains hospitalized

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old paramedic seriously injured when his ambulance was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday morning, remains hospitalized at University Hospitals Wednesday.

Jesse Sopko had emergency surgery Tuesday and is expected to undergo another surgery Thursday.

Sopko was in the back of the South Central Ambulance when it was struck by a Jeep around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on SR 528 at Chardon Windsor Road in Geauga County. according to Ohio Sate Highway Patrol troopers.

The impact rolled the ambulance several times and caused the Jeep to catch on fire.

Sopko was life-flighted to University Hospitals Main Campus.

The driver of the ambulance was treated and released from UH Geauga Tuesday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Sgt. Aaron Belcher, the ambulance was transporting William Maley Jr., 47, from Ashtabula County to UH Geauga.

Maley, of Dorset, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Jason Slepsky, 36, of Chardon, was treated for minor injuries at UH Geauga and then transported to the Geauga County Jail.

Slepsky appeared in Chardon Municipal Court later Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, DUI and running a stop sign.

He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 6.

