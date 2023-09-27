2 Strong 4 Bullies
Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Terry Francona: ‘It’s time’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Boston manager Alex Cora, who played for Terry Francona with the Red Sox, says he appreciates the advice Francona has given him and is happy the legendary manager is stepping away.

“I’m actually happy for him,” Cora said. “It’s time. Enjoy life, man. It’s a short window.”

Francona hasn’t officially announced anything but has hinted at retirement in the past few weeks.

His final home game with the Guardians is expected to be tonight against Cincinnati, then the team finishes the season with a weekend series in Detroit.

