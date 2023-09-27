Rootstown school bus struck by driver charged with OVI

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - A bus crash in Rootstown ended in the arrest of one person Wednesday afternoon.

A Facebook post from the school reports that a bus was involved in a minor accident going home, but no injuries had occurred.

Ohio State Highway Patrol released a statement saying tha the call for he accident came around 3:30 p.m..

Troopers responded to the area of Tallmadge Road and New Milford Road for a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck.

The Rootstown bus had been struck by a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction that moved left of center and sideswiped the bus, troopers say.

the 29-year-old driver, Dusty Waterhouse, was arrested for OVI after troopers say they observed indicators of impairment.

The school bus was not letting off students at the time of the crash and no one was injured. The School bus suffered minor visible damage.

