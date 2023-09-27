Same out-of-state property owner faces more fire code violations in different apartment building

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at the High Point in the Park Apartments in Elyria are worried for their safety. They’ve been living in an apartment building that hasn’t been up to code for months.

They say their property management isn’t fixing the problems and they can’t even reach them.

“Please help us,” said Johni Wressell, a tenant at High Point in the Park Apartments. “Take care of our building, where we live. This is our home.”

It’s not easy for Johni Wressell to talk about her current living situation.

She’s been at the High Point in the Park Apartments in Elyria for years, but says it’s recently gotten so bad, she doesn’t even want her grandson to come visit.

“He’s only nine,” said Wressell. “It’s embarrassing when he comes over here and he plugs his nose when he walks down the hall because of the smell.”

Embarrassing, but also dangerous.

And here’s why: failed fire code violations, including a missing door, expired fire extinguishers, and missing ceiling tiles.

The documented inspections go back to June.

Wressell says even her own apartment failed a building inspection this month, citing violations like stuck windows and electrical hazards.

Some serious safety issues, and according to the Lorain County Auditor’s Office, the owner is the same company with mounting fire code violations at another local apartment complex.

This one is called Roco Acquisition LLC, the other, Roco Loganberry.

We discovered the property manager was also the same, Friedman Real Estate Management, so we tried a different number for them that we got from the city of Elyria.

We were forced to leave a message again.

These out of state companies have certainly been good at staying elusive, but you can bet the 19 Troubleshooters won’t give up until we get ahold of them and hold them accountable.

The Elyria Fire Department is now taking this case to the state.

They’ll present their case to the Board of Building Appeals Tuesday, October 3rd.

Things then may escalate to the city prosecutor.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.