Search continues for Canton mother missing for nearly three weeks

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother of two is still missing, after disappearing in early September.

Katie Fuller’s friends and family have searched across the city, and have yet to find answers.

“September 12th, I’m like, ‘ok, somethings wrong,’” said Jennifer Fuller, Katie’s sister.

She said texts from Katie on Sept. 9 were the last contact she had with her sister, and after asking friends, it was the last time anyone heard from her.

After days of calling and getting sent straight to voicemail, she began to think something was really wrong.

“She wasn’t in any jails. We called hospitals for any missing John Does, we called every hospital, but there was nothing,” said Fuller, describing the search she and her mother embarked on.

On Sept. 12, the family contacted the Canton Police to file a missing person report.

“She wouldn’t go a day without talking to them {her two sons} without talking to any of her family, she always checks in, and those boys are her life,” said Kelly Butler, Katie’s best friend.

Adding to the mystery, sightings of strangers driving Katie’s car days after reporting her missing.

According to Fuller, the police now have the car, but family and friends have conducted searches in the area it was seen, like Albert Reiter Park.

The family also asked the public for help, organizing a search last weekend to try and cover more ground and gain some answers.

“So now, at this point we are getting up every day and driving around looking for her car, still calling her phone, still going straight to voicemail, not getting anything,” said Fuller.

As the police continue the investigation, Fuller said she believes her sister’s history battling drugs has led some in Canton to take the disappearance less seriously.

“She was a good person, a caring person; just because she was on drugs, doesn’t define the person that she is,” said Fuller.

Butler said there are plans for another search this weekend, and will post more information on her Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police at (330) 649-5800.

19 News reached out to the department for comment on the investigation and is awaiting a response.

