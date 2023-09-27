2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for driver who critically injured 2 road workers in Stow

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who drove drunk and crashed into two workers inside a construction zone will be sentenced by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux.

Cartier Smith-Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and failure to stop after an accident for the Aug. 31, 2022 incident.

Stow police said the accident happened just after midnight on Kent Road at Hiwood Avenue.

According to Stow police, the workers were painting a crosswalk and a stop bar at the intersection.

Smith-Johnson was traveling westbound on Kent Road when he hit both men men. After the accident, Smith-Johnson and his female passenger fled the scene on foot.

The female passenger was located a short time later and treated for minor injuries. Stow police released her without filing criminal charges.

Officers brought in K-9 Diesel to help search for Cartier Smith-Johnson. He was found hiding in the yard of a home in the 3500 block of Kent Rd.

Cartier J. Smith-Johnson
Cartier J. Smith-Johnson((Source: Stow police))

Police said Smith-Johnson’s BAC was .086.

The workers, a 22-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, were transported by Stow EMS to Akron City Hospital. Police have not released their names.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton
2 Cleveland men who spent years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit, file federal lawsuit
Megan Delaney
Sentencing for Parma woman who pleaded guilty to running over another woman outside a Cleveland bar
Euclid Beach Apartments
Fire causes $50K damage to Cleveland apartment building
A couple in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood caught this crook running through her backyard on...
Akron burglar breaks into 3 homes on same block in broad daylight, police say