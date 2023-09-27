Sentencing for driver who critically injured 2 road workers in Stow

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who drove drunk and crashed into two workers inside a construction zone will be sentenced by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux.

Cartier Smith-Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and failure to stop after an accident for the Aug. 31, 2022 incident.

Stow police said the accident happened just after midnight on Kent Road at Hiwood Avenue.

According to Stow police, the workers were painting a crosswalk and a stop bar at the intersection.

Smith-Johnson was traveling westbound on Kent Road when he hit both men men. After the accident, Smith-Johnson and his female passenger fled the scene on foot.

The female passenger was located a short time later and treated for minor injuries. Stow police released her without filing criminal charges.

Officers brought in K-9 Diesel to help search for Cartier Smith-Johnson. He was found hiding in the yard of a home in the 3500 block of Kent Rd.

Police said Smith-Johnson’s BAC was .086.

The workers, a 22-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, were transported by Stow EMS to Akron City Hospital. Police have not released their names.

