Sentencing for Parma woman who pleaded guilty to running over another woman outside a Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 40-year-old Parma woman who intentionally ran over another woman outside a Cleveland bar will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jennifer O’Donnell Wednesday.

In August, Megan Delaney pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault for the Feb. 11 attack.

Cleveland police said Delaney and Kellie Brown, 37, were at PM Junction Tavern on W. 130th Street and Carrington Avenue.

As they were leaving, Delaney ran over Brown, then reversed the S-U-V and ran over her a second time.

Brown was left lying in the middle of the road.

Megan Delaney (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

According to family members, Brown suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

Brown is recovering at a Brunswick rehabilitation center.

Kellie Brown suffered brain damage, skull fractures and a shattered pelvis. (Laura Brown)

Delaney was on the run for nearly two weeks before police tracked her down.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.